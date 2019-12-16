Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Jessica Yaniv

B.C. woman at centre of genital waxing complaint now facing weapons charges

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 7:39 pm
YouTuber Blaire White and Jessica Yaniv during a live streamed debate from August. .
YouTuber Blaire White and Jessica Yaniv during a live streamed debate from August. . Credit: Blaire White/ YouTube

A B.C. woman who made headlines for a failed human rights complaint alleging she was discriminated against by aestheticians who wouldn’t wax her male genitalia is facing criminal charges.

The Langley RCMP says Jessica Yaniv, 32, is facing two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon after brandishing a taser in a video feud with another YouTube user.

Police said that on Aug. 5 they received multiple reports of a Langley woman who had brandished the weapon during a live stream.

READ MORE: Transgender woman denied waxing of male genitals wasn’t discriminated against: Tribunal

“During the streaming, the weapon was not deployed TOWARD anyone,” said police in a media release.

In the hour-long video, Yaniv, who is transgender, is engaged in a debate with right-wing YouTuber and political commentator Blaire White centred around her human rights complaint.

Story continues below advertisement

At one point when the debate becomes heated, Yaniv goes off-screen momentarily before responding to White.

Human Rights tribunal on transgender waxing complaint
Human Rights tribunal on transgender waxing complaint

“I don’t need to be scared in my own house, that I’m going to get (expletive) attacked,” says Yaniv, before raising a taser and activating it on screen.

After viewing the video, RCMP attended Yaniv’s house and arrested her. A search of the property the following day found two conducted electrical weapons, said RCMP.

In October, the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal issued a scathing ruling against Yaniv, finding her multiple complaints of discrimination against aestheticians, most of whom were women of visible minorities, were made in bad faith.

Yaniv had alleged that the aestheticians had denied her intimate waxing services because she was transgender.

READ MORE: B.C. Human Rights Tribunal to take up to 3 months to decide transgender waxing case

The tribunal found Yaniv had repeatedly been deceptive and had sought to target small businesses for financial gain “or to punish certain ethnic groups which she perceives as hostile to the rights of LGBTQ+ people.”

It further found that the workers could not be compelled to perform intimate services on male genitalia and that refusing to do so did not amount to discrimination.

Story continues below advertisement

She was ordered to pay $2,000 each to three of the respondents in the case.

Yaniv is due back in court on Jan. 13, 2020 to face the weapons charges.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Jessica Yanivblaire whitejessica yaniv arrestjessica yaniv chargejessica yaniv taserjessica yaniv taser chargewaxing complaintyanivyoutube debateyoutube waxing complaint
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.