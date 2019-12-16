Menu

Canada

Desjardins Group president, CEO re-elected by acclamation

By Shakti Langlois-Ortega Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 7:26 pm
The new Desjardins president Guy Cormier at a news conference following his election, Saturday, March 19, 2016, at the Desjardins headquarters in Levis, Que.
The new Desjardins president Guy Cormier at a news conference following his election, Saturday, March 19, 2016, at the Desjardins headquarters in Levis, Que. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Desjardins Group president and CEO Guy Cormier was re-elected by acclamation on Monday.

Cormier was first elected president and CEO in 2016 — his second four-year term will officially start in March 2020 following the Group’s annual general assembly.

READ MORE: Amid backlash, Desjardins unveils new measures to help members who were victims of data theft

Desjardins Group made headlines in recent months after it announced a data leak affecting the personal information of 4.2 million of its banking members in Quebec and Ontario and, more recently, 1.8 million of its credit cardholders.

Cormier defended the bank last month in front of legislators in Quebec City and announced the departure of two executives earlier this month.

Story continues below advertisement

Cormier, 50, has worked at Desjardins for over 26 years. He obtained a Bachelors’s degree and an MBA at Montreal’s HEC before teaching finance for close to eight years.

— With files from The Canadian Press and Kalina Laframboise

Data BreachCEODesjardinsDesjardins data breachData Leakdesjardins groupGuy Cormierquebec bank
