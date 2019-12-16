Desjardins Group president, CEO re-elected by acclamation

Send this page to someone via email

Desjardins Group president and CEO Guy Cormier was re-elected by acclamation on Monday.

Cormier was first elected president and CEO in 2016 — his second four-year term will officially start in March 2020 following the Group’s annual general assembly.

Desjardins Group made headlines in recent months after it announced a data leak affecting the personal information of 4.2 million of its banking members in Quebec and Ontario and, more recently, 1.8 million of its credit cardholders.

Cormier defended the bank last month in front of legislators in Quebec City and announced the departure of two executives earlier this month.

Cormier, 50, has worked at Desjardins for over 26 years. He obtained a Bachelors’s degree and an MBA at Montreal’s HEC before teaching finance for close to eight years.

— With files from The Canadian Press and Kalina Laframboise