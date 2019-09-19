Crime
Quebec provincial police interrogate 17 people about Desjardins data leak

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is questioning 17 people of interest on Thursday regarding the recent leak of personal information of 2.9 million Desjardins Group members.

The SQ said it had met 91 witnesses in the Quebec City, Montreal and Laval regions earlier this week in the Portier investigation, which concerns the June Desjardins data leak of information related to 2.7 million individuals and 173,000 businesses.

These meetings led the force to question the 17 people of interest in addition to conducting six searches.

According to a press release from the SQ, the searches took place at four residences and two businesses and police seized “computer equipment for analysis.”

More than 200 officers and a dozen civilians took part in the vast operation, according to the statement.

After the data leak was revealed in June, Quebec provincial police announced the creation of an integrated investigation team, which includes police in Laval, Montreal, Quebec City and Lévis.

Desjardins, a Quebec-based co-operative, said a single employee was responsible for the breach detected in December 2018 and that he has since been fired.

