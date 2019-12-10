Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Desjardins credit card holders also affected by massive data breach

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 2:56 pm
The Desjardins data breach came to light in June.
The Desjardins data breach came to light in June. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The fallout continues from the major data leak at Desjardins Group after the company announced the leak also affects credit card holders and other financing clients with the company.

The Quebec-based financial institution said on Tuesday that the breach also touched an additional 1.8 million credit card holders.

“However, it’s important to note that Desjardins’ internal review and analysis has not shown that any of this additional information has been shared by the ill-intentioned ex-employee with third parties,” the company said in a statement.

READ MORE: Desjardins data breach fallout — CEO announces departure of 2 senior execs

Desjardins said credit cards and other payment methods have not been compromised. This includes PINs, passwords and security questions.

The institution is now extending the privacy protection measures it offered to clients following the leak. All Desjardins’ clients and members are now eligible for protection.

Story continues below advertisement

The breach came to light in June when Desjardins said the personal information of nearly three million members was shared illegally by an employee. As part of the breach, the employee was reportedly able to leak social insurance numbers and other sensitive information to third parties outside of the organization.

In November, the company announced the breach was wider in scope than initially believed and affected 4.2 million of its banking members in Quebec and Ontario.

READ MORE: After data breach, Desjardins CEO defends bank to Quebec City legislators

The company’s internal review and latest information from police still point to a single ex-employee at the heart of the incident, according to Desjardins.

Desjardins said it is still working closely with police and reports there is “no significant uptick” in fraud at its banking institution.

The latest announcement comes a few days after Desjardins sent two senior executives packing in wake of the leak.

How to better protect yourself from data hacking
How to better protect yourself from data hacking

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BankingDesjardinsDesjardins data breachDesjardins data leakDesjardins leakDesjardins credit cardsDesjardins privacy protection
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.