Canada

Desjardins says data breach affected 4.2 million members

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 10:56 am
Updated November 1, 2019 10:58 am
Desjardins President and CEO Guy Cormier reads a statement during a news conference in Montreal on June 20, 2019.
Desjardins President and CEO Guy Cormier reads a statement during a news conference in Montreal on June 20, 2019. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Desjardins Group has announced that a massive data breach from earlier this year has affected 4.2 million of its members.

Guy Cormier, the president and chief executive of Desjardins, announced the update Friday following the release of new information in the investigation.

In June, the Quebec-based financial institution said the personal information of nearly three million members were shared illegally by an employee.

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
DesjardinsDesjardins data breachData TheftGuy CormierDesjardins breachDesjardins in Quebec
