Desjardins says data breach affected 4.2 million members

Desjardins Group has announced that a massive data breach from earlier this year has affected 4.2 million of its members.

Guy Cormier, the president and chief executive of Desjardins, announced the update Friday following the release of new information in the investigation.

In June, the Quebec-based financial institution said the personal information of nearly three million members were shared illegally by an employee.

More to come.

