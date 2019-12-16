Okanagan woman treated for medical issue following carbon monoxide scare

Send this page to someone via email

Paramedics rushed to help a woman who had thought she was being overcome by carbon monoxide (CO) in her West Kelowna home.

Despite the potentially deadly gas not being to blame, emergency officials say the family did everything right in case it was CO.

As soon as the potential for CO poisoning was noticed, the homeowner turned off the natural gas line to the house, called 9-1-1 and had everyone leave the premise.

The woman in her 60’s was treated by paramedics for an unrelated medical issue.

The West Kelowna Fire Department said the incident is a reminder to have working smoke and CO detectors in your home as the devices save lives.

