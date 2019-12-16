Red Hot Chili Peppers announce return of guitarist John Frusciante

Send this page to someone via email

Guitarist John Frusciante has rejoined the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the band announced on Instagram on Sunday.

Frusciante will replace Josh Klinghoffer, who took over for him as the lead guitarist 10 years ago.

“The Red Hot Chili Peppers announce that we are parting ways with our guitarist of the past ten years, Josh Klinghoffer,” the band announced on social media.

The post continued: “Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love. We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us.”

“We also announce, with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining the group. Tweet This

“Thank you,” the post concluded.

Frusciante joined the band in 1988 and replaced Hillel Slovak. He left in 1992 due to personal issues and returned to the group from 1998 to 2009, when he was replaced by Klinghoffer.

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Many fans of the legendary Los Angeles-based band took to social media to discuss the news of Frusciante’s return.

I'm not exaggerating when I say John Frusciante rejoining RHCP is a miracle. It's been 10 YEARS since his 2nd departure from the band. He's released very little material since that time. No one thought he'd come back again. HE'S BACK. #RedHotChiliPeppers #johnfrusciante pic.twitter.com/zjNd3DVMpT — Andy (@AndyOtherside) December 16, 2019

🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL, JOHN FRUSCIANTE IS BACK IN THE RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS! 🚨 THIS IS A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE 🥺 pic.twitter.com/eabVEMFng4 — • (@dude_itsKevin) December 15, 2019

At the end of every decade John Frusciante emerges from his apartment to decide whether he will join the Red Hot Chili Peppers, a decision that affects the decade as a whole. Like a groundhog with a genius sense of melody. — John Frankensteiner (@JFrankensteiner) December 16, 2019

My reaction when I found out John Frusciante is rejoining The Red Hot Chilli Peppers… pic.twitter.com/Bqqr3mINmr — Curtis Ledsham (@CurtisLedsham) December 16, 2019

RED HOT CHILLI PEPPERS – JOHN FRUSCIANTE ARE REUNITED #rhcp pic.twitter.com/bvn218D5Kk — Tolga Cakmakci (@TolgaCakmakci) December 15, 2019

John Frusciante is getting back together with the Red Hot Chilli Peppers and my childhood is saved🖤 #RHCP — LilWobbeGong (@lilwobbegong) December 16, 2019

John Frusciante rejoining the red hot chilli peppers is the kind of news we needed to hear this week. — Rosina (@Rosinalucymarie) December 15, 2019

John Frusciante rejoining the Red Hot Chilli Peppers is the best news of 2019 pic.twitter.com/Pw6YhDXzCE — Nikh (@nikhtv) December 16, 2019