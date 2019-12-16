Menu

Entertainment

Red Hot Chili Peppers announce return of guitarist John Frusciante

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 3:11 pm
Updated December 16, 2019 3:12 pm
Anthony Kiedis and John Frusciante of the Red Hot Chilli Peppers performs on stage during the Live Earth concert at Wembley Stadium on July 7, 2007 in London, England.
Anthony Kiedis and John Frusciante of the Red Hot Chilli Peppers performs on stage during the Live Earth concert at Wembley Stadium on July 7, 2007 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Guitarist John Frusciante has rejoined the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the band announced on Instagram on Sunday.

Frusciante will replace Josh Klinghoffer, who took over for him as the lead guitarist 10 years ago.

“The Red Hot Chili Peppers announce that we are parting ways with our guitarist of the past ten years, Josh Klinghoffer,” the band announced on social media.

READ MORE: Man mistakenly buys tickets for bagpipe band instead of Red Hot Chili Peppers

The post continued: “Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love. We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us.”

“We also announce, with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining the group.

“Thank you,” the post concluded.

Frusciante joined the band in 1988 and replaced Hillel Slovak. He left in 1992 due to personal issues and returned to the group from 1998 to 2009, when he was replaced by Klinghoffer.

Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers play school Halloween show

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Many fans of the legendary Los Angeles-based band took to social media to discuss the news of Frusciante’s return.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
