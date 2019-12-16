Red Hot Chili Peppers announce return of guitarist John Frusciante

Guitarist John Frusciante has rejoined the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the band announced on Instagram on Sunday.
Frusciante will replace Josh Klinghoffer, who took over for him as the lead guitarist 10 years ago.
“The Red Hot Chili Peppers announce that we are parting ways with our guitarist of the past ten years, Josh Klinghoffer,” the band announced on social media.
The post continued: “Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love. We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us.”
“We also announce, with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining the group.
“Thank you,” the post concluded.
Frusciante joined the band in 1988 and replaced Hillel Slovak. He left in 1992 due to personal issues and returned to the group from 1998 to 2009, when he was replaced by Klinghoffer.
He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Many fans of the legendary Los Angeles-based band took to social media to discuss the news of Frusciante’s return.
