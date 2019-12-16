Global Calgary’s 2019 gingerbread house decorating competition

Send this page to someone via email

In the spirit of Christmas, the Global News Morning Calgary team will be decorating some gingerbread houses as part of an on-air competition.

On Monday, Dallas Flexhaug, Leslie Horton, Jordan Witzel and Matthew Conrod were each given an E-Z Build Gingerbread House Kit from Create-a-Treat and tasked with assembling and trimming it.

The finished products will be debuted on-air on Wednesday morning. Viewers can then vote for their favourite, and the winner will be revealed on-air on Thursday morning.

The rules are simple:

Each participant has to build and decorate their own house from the kit provided — no help allowed!

Each participant can use the candy contained in the kit to decorate, but participants are also encouraged to use additional decorations.

Tune in on Wednesday, Dec. 18 to view the decorated houses and check back to vote for your favourite.

