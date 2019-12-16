Menu

Canada

Global Calgary’s 2019 gingerbread house decorating competition

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 11:33 am
Updated December 16, 2019 11:34 am
Global News Morning Calgary gingerbread house competition
WATCH: Leslie Horton, Jordan Witzel, Dallas Flexhaug and Matthew Conrod are taking part in a gingerbread house decorating competition.

In the spirit of Christmas, the Global News Morning Calgary team will be decorating some gingerbread houses as part of an on-air competition.

On Monday, Dallas FlexhaugLeslie HortonJordan Witzel and Matthew Conrod were each given an E-Z Build Gingerbread House Kit from Create-a-Treat and tasked with assembling and trimming it.

READ MORE: 20-foot gingerbread house unveiled at Edmonton’s Hotel MacDonald

The finished products will be debuted on-air on Wednesday morning. Viewers can then vote for their favourite, and the winner will be revealed on-air on Thursday morning.

The rules are simple:

  • Each participant has to build and decorate their own house from the kit provided — no help allowed!
  • Each participant can use the candy contained in the kit to decorate, but participants are also encouraged to use additional decorations.
Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Owner of $4.5 million gingerbread house for sale wants to raise money for charity

Tune in on Wednesday, Dec. 18 to view the decorated houses and check back to vote for your favourite.

Local chef demonstrates how to build perfect gingerbread house
Local chef demonstrates how to build perfect gingerbread house
