Police identify 16 new potential victims after arrest of ex-Montreal police officer, hockey coach

Longueuil police have identified 16 potential new victims in connection with François Lamarre, a former hockey coach and retired Montreal police officer who is facing charges related to the alleged sexual assault of four minors.

Investigators announced on Monday they had received 27 calls over the past two weeks from Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia and the United States after putting out a call for potential victims.

“Of these 27 calls, the investigators identified 16 potential new victims. All 27 people will be met over the next few weeks by our investigators,” police said in a statement.

Lamarre faces charges of gross indecency, indecent exposure, sexual assault, sexual touching and invitation to sexual touching involving four children, aged nine to 16 years old at the time.

Police say the alleged incidents occurred between 1972 and 1997 in arenas, at Lamarre’s home in Greenfield Park and in his vehicle.

The suspect was reportedly between 24 and 49 years old at the time of the alleged incidents. Aside from his career with Montreal police, Lamarre also served as a minor league hockey coach from 1970 to 1980.

Lamarre is expected to appear at the courthouse in Longueuil on Dec. 19.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying potential sexual assault victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact 450-463-7211.

— With files from Global News’ Olivia O’Malley and the Canadian Press