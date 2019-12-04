Longueuil police searching for possible sexual assault victims after ex-SPVM officer arrested

Send this page to someone via email

Longueuil police (SPAL) are asking the public for help in identifying potential sexual assault victims after the arrest of 71-year-old François (Frank) Lamarre, a retired SPVM officer and minor hockey coach.

“From 1972 to 1997, he allegedly committed a variety of sexual offences,” say Longueuil police.

The offences listed range from gross indecency to the sexual assault of young boys ages nine to 16 years old.

At the time of the incidents, Lamarre was between 24 and 49 years old.

Lamarre was a Greenfield Park minor hockey coach for 10 years, from 1970 to 1980.

Police say the incidents took place in arenas, at his home in Greenfield Park on Springfield and Campbell streets and in his vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Longueuil police arrested Lamarre Tuesday for questioning but he was released under several conditions. They include no contact with minors or alleged victims and he is forbidden to be in parks, arenas and community centres and near schools.

He is expected to appear at the Longueuil courthouse on Dec. 19.

READ MORE: Quebec government promises equal leave benefits for adoptive parents

Lamarre is described as five feet eight inches tall with brown/grey hair and brown eyes, and predominantly speaks French.

Longueuil police are currently in contact with four complainants.

“He may have sexually assaulted several other victims at different times and in other circumstances,” says SPAL.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Lamarre to call 450-463-7211. All the information shared will be kept confidential by investigators.