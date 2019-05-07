Sun Youth offers reward for tips leading to arrest in Montreal sexual assault cases

Investigators with Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with two cases of aggravated sexual assault.

Police say the alleged incidents took place shortly after 10 p.m. on July 31, 2018 in a halfway house located in Montreal’s east end.

Two women were threatened by a man armed with a pistol, who also pepper sprayed them. The man then fled the scene on foot.

Police say the man wanted in connection with the attacks is in his 40s and speaks English. He has brown eyes, a thin stature and is approximately 5’8″ tall.

At the time, the suspect was wearing a white and turquoise striped short-sleeve top with patterns on the bottom portion. He was also wearing a ski mask, jeans with fading on the thighs and mesh sports shoes with white laces.

Sun Youth is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

A mobile command post will be set up on May 9, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the intersection of Souligny Avenue and Des Ormeaux Street. Citizens are being encouraged to reach out to investigators who will be on site.

Anyone with information on the possible suspect is being asked to call 911 or contact Info-Crime at 514-393-1133 or online. The information will be treated anonymously and confidentially.