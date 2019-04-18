Montreal police seek potential victims of sexual assault after modelling agency head arrested

Montreal police are looking for potential victims of sexual assault after the head of a modelling agency was arrested last week.

Jean-Sébastien Béland, 47, has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation. Police say that between November 2014 and September 2017, there were at least four teenage victims aged 15 to 17.

Police say Béland was the head of B Models Management, which is now known as Diversity Model Management.

Investigators say they have reason to believe there are other potential victims in Montreal and other parts of Quebec.

Béland remains in custody after he appeared at the Montreal courthouse on April 12. His charges include obtaining sexual services for payment of a person under the age of 18, sexual assault, sexual exploitation, sexual interference (under 16 years of age), invitation to sexual touching and violation of conditions.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 911 or to call the Info-Crime hotline at 514-393-1133.