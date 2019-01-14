Quebec parties meet to discuss ways to better support sexual assault victims

Members of Quebec’s four main political parties, including the minister of justice, are meeting today to discuss changing the way sexual violence cases are adjudicated in the province.

A spokesperson for Justice Minister Sonia LeBel says participants will discuss ways to better support sexual assault victims within the justice system.

The meeting comes amid debate over whether a special tribunal should be established to handle sexual assault cases. Premier François Legault has said he is open to the idea.

LeBel, Hélène David of the Liberals, Véronique Hivon of the Parti Québécois, and Christine Labrie of Québec solidaire will participate in the meeting, scheduled this afternoon at Montreal’s courthouse.

McGill University law professor Angela Campbell says a special tribunal — similar to what exists for domestic violence cases in other parts of the country — would be one way to improve the system. She says rates of sexual crimes against women are high, but the crimes often go unreported and unpunished.

Campbell says a special tribunal would not diminish the burden of proof required to convict. The purpose would be to give victims a greater role in the legal process and to provide a framework to better train judges, prosecutors and court staff on the realities of sexual assault.

