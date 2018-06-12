Canada
June 12, 2018 5:07 pm
Updated: June 12, 2018 5:11 pm

Quebec unanimously passes motion to prevent sexual assault against athletes

By The Canadian Press

Former National ski team member Gail Kelly, centre, reads a statement over the Quebec government's measures to prevent sexual assault against athletes as Genevieve Simard, from left, Anna Prchal, and Emilie Cousineau, right, look on at a news conference, Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at the legislature in Quebec City. Quebec Education and Family Minister Sebastien Proulx, third left, and Minister responsible for Higher Education and Minister responsible for the Status of Women Helene David, second right, stand at their side.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Quebec’s National Assembly has unanimously adopted a motion filed by Sports Minister Sébastien Proulx aimed at making sport abuse-free.

Four of the women who were sexually assaulted and abused as adolescents by ex-national ski coach Bertrand Charest were in the provincial legislature today when the motion was approved.

It calls for the development of a government plan to prevent all forms of sexual, physical and psychological abuse in sport.

The motion also calls on Proulx’s department of education, recreation and sports to implement the action plan by 2020.

The 12 women who accused Charest of assaulting them had asked that it contain about a half-dozen proposals.

They include mandatory training for coaches, athletes, volunteers and all other persons in contact with athletes as well as accountability on the part of sports federations. Funding would also be contingent on compliance with the plan.

The women also asked for clearly defined policies and procedures to protect athletes and an independent body to investigate complaints.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Bertrand Charest
Ex ski coach
Quebec elections 2018
Quebec politics
Quebec Sports
Sexual Assault trial

