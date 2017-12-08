Ex-ski coach Bertrand Charest to be sentenced on sex convictions

Former national ski coach Bertrand Charest is set to be sentenced Friday after his previous conviction on various sex-related charges involving teenage girls.

A judge called Charest a sexual predator when he found him guilty last June on charges involving nine of the 12 women who’d accused him of crimes dating back more than 20 years.

All but one of the victims and alleged victims were under the age of 18 at the time of the offences, with the youngest being 12.

READ MORE:Ex-ski coach Bertrand Charest found guilty of 37 charges in sex trial

The crimes took place when Charest was their coach.

Crown prosecutor Caroline Lafleur has asked that Charest be given a dissuasive 12-year prison sentence, while defence lawyer Antonio Cabral has countered with a recommendation of between four and six years.

He faces a maximum term of 14 years when the judge delivers his sentence in a courtroom in Saint-Jérôme, north of Montreal.

READ MORE: Gymnastics Canada suspends Alberta coach amid sexual-abuse allegations

Charest’s victims delivered emotional impact statements last month, with one telling the court he had robbed her of her childhood and acted like a predator.

Another cried as she recounted how she lives with “shame, guilt and disgust” because of the sex assaults.

Charest is appealing his conviction on 37 sex-related charges, with Cabral alleging a lengthy list of legal errors made by the trial judge.

READ MORE: Ex-ski coach Bertrand Charest to appeal sex-crime convictions

The 57 initial charges against Charest included sexual assault, sexual exploitation and one of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Charest, who didn’t testify at his trial, was acquitted on 18 charges, while the court said it didn’t have jurisdiction over two other counts related to incidents that occurred abroad.

Some of the offences took place both before and during Charest’s stint with Alpine Canada’s women’s development team between 1996 and 1998.

The national ski organization said in a statement after the verdict was rendered that the ruling sent a message that abusing authority has no place in sports or in society in general.