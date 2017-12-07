Edmonton gym bans well-known gymnastics coach amid sexual-abuse allegations

An Edmonton gym has banned one of its co-founders — gymnastics coach Michel Arsenault — amid allegations he sexually abused some of his former students.

Champions Gymnastics says it is taking the allegations against Arsenault, seriously.

The move comes after a report by the CBC’s French-language network that Arsenault sexually abused at least three gymnasts in Quebec when they were minors in the 1980s and early ’90s.

READ MORE: Former USA Gymnastics doctor faces 22 sex abuse charges, some victims under 13

“We have just learned of the allegations published by Radio-Canada,” Champions Gymnastics said in a statement on its website.

“We take these allegations seriously and want to reassure the parents and their children who attend our gym.

“Moving forward, Mr. Arsenault will not be involved in any activities at Champions Gymnastics and will not be allowed on our premises. This decision has been taken to allow our coaching team to pursue the club’s mission to offer our athletes an environment where they will be able to flourish.”

The gym said it had no further comment.

Champions Gymnastics is owned and operated and was founded by Michel Arsenault and Valérie Oudin, according to the gym’s website. They call themselves Edmonton’s only Olympic women’s gymnastics coaches.

READ MORE: Two retired Quebec police officers charged after assault investigations

Radio-Canada said Arsenault did not respond to requests for comment.

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News