Canada
December 9, 2017 2:10 pm

Alpine Canada apologizes to victims of former national ski coach Bertand Charest

By The Canadian Press

Bertrand Charest is seen on a court drawing during a bail hearing, on March 16, 2015 in St-Jerome, Que. The Crown is seeking a 12-year prison term for a former national ski coach who was convicted this year on sex-related charges involving nine of his young students.Prosecutor Caroline Lafleur says a dissuasive sentence is necessary. Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

Mike McLaughlin/The Canadian Press
A A

The chair of the board of Alpine Canada has apologized to the victims of a former national ski coach convicted of sexual assault.

Martha Hall Findlay says the organization failed to support Bertrand Charest’s teenage victims when its leaders learned about his behaviour in 1998.

READ MORE: Ex-ski coach Bertrand Charest sentenced to 12 years for sex-related crimes

Story continues below

Charest was sentenced on Friday to 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting teenage girls he trained.

The offences took place both before and during Charest’s stint with Alpine Canada’s women’s development team between 1996 and 1998.

READ MORE:Ex-ski coach Bertrand Charest found guilty of 37 charges in sex trial

The judge ripped into Alpine Canada in his ruling, saying the organization’s leaders closed their eyes to Charest’s actions and failed miserably in their duty to protect the young athletes.

Findlay acknowledged in a statement that the organization put its own interests ahead of those of the victims at the time and thanked the women for coming forward.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alpine Canada
Bertrand Charest
Martha Hall Findlay
Sexual Assault

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News