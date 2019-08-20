Crime
August 20, 2019 6:30 pm

Montreal man charged after alleged sexual assault in Mattawa, Ont., police say

By Staff The Canadian Press

Provincial police say the incident took place when a local resident heard a knock at her door in Mattawa, Ont.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

MATTAWA, Ont. – A Montreal man is facing a sexual assault charge after an alleged incident in northern Ontario.

Provincial police say the incident took place when a local resident heard a knock at her door in Mattawa, Ont.

READ MORE: Woman charged after police seize more than 170 suspected methamphetamine pills

They allege a man held up a card to the glass indicating he was deaf/mute and trying to sell flashlights to raise money for his family.

They allege the woman was sexually assaulted when she opened the door.

READ MORE: Mattawa, Ont., declares state of emergency due to rising waters

Police say they’ve arrested a 62-year-old man in the case.

He’s due to appear in court in North Bay, Ont., next month.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Mattawa
Mattawa crime
Mattawa news
Mattawa sexual assault
Montreal man sexual assault
North Bay
Ontario Provincial Police
Town of Mattawa

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.