Montreal man charged after alleged sexual assault in Mattawa, Ont., police say
MATTAWA, Ont. – A Montreal man is facing a sexual assault charge after an alleged incident in northern Ontario.
Provincial police say the incident took place when a local resident heard a knock at her door in Mattawa, Ont.
READ MORE: Woman charged after police seize more than 170 suspected methamphetamine pills
They allege a man held up a card to the glass indicating he was deaf/mute and trying to sell flashlights to raise money for his family.
They allege the woman was sexually assaulted when she opened the door.
READ MORE: Mattawa, Ont., declares state of emergency due to rising waters
Police say they’ve arrested a 62-year-old man in the case.
He’s due to appear in court in North Bay, Ont., next month.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.