This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Dec. 15, 2019

This week on Focus Montreal, Global takes a look at the risks associated with giving gambling gifts to minors, the Quebec government’s priorities for the youth and the rare heart complication called a Ventricular Septal Rupture, also known as a VSR.

Focus Montreal: MUHC patient who survived an extremely rare heart complication

MUHC patient who survived an extremely rare heart complication

MUHC patient Karl Gauvin suffered a rare heart complication called a Ventricular Septal Rupture, which some describe as an exploding heart. The uncommon complication, also known as a VSR, has a low survival rate, but Gauvin survived to talk about the experience.

MUHC cardiac surgery chief Dr. Renzo Cecere who operated on Gauvin joined Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes along with his patient to discuss the rare and challenging medical case. Watch above.

Focus Montreal: Quebec government lays out youth priorities

Quebec government lays out its youth priorities

The Quebec government has laid out a plan of five priorities it will work on regarding the province’s youth: health, education, citizenship, employment and entrepreneurship.

Quebec Student Union president Philippe LeBel joined Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes to discuss what students in the province have to say about their own future. Watch above.

Focus Montreal: Experts warn to avoid giving gambling gifts this holiday season

Experts warn to avoid giving gambling gifts this holiday season

Researchers are reminding people to avoid giving lottery tickets or gambling gifts to minors over the holidays, calling it risky.

Experts warn of the damage that could be done, especially with children, by giving gifts that encourage the addictive behaviour.

McGill University chair of the Educational and Counselling Psychology Department Dr. Jeffrey Derevensky joined Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes to talk about the issue. Watch above.

