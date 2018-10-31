Responsible Gambling Council visits Peterborough to discuss safe gambling

The Responsible Gambling Council is in Peterborough until Sunday to discuss the impact of gambling and the importance of spotting the early signs of a potential gambling problem.

“Come in, have fun, have a blast, but remember to keep your gambling safe, keep things in perspective so it doesn’t become problematic,” said Greg Eaton, team lead with the Responsible Gambling Council, which is in Peterborough for Responsible Gaming Week.

Research from the council shows that approximately 3.4 per cent of Ontarians have a moderate to severe gambling problem. Applied to Kawartha Lakes and the counties of Haliburton, Northumberland and Peterborough, this would equate to approximately 8,500 adults.

Eaton said there are early warning signs for problem gamblers. “Are people chasing losses? Are they experiencing extreme highs and lows? Are they borrowing money to gamble?”

The council travels to where people are gambling to have healthy conversations on how to set limits on both money and time.

“We want to create an informed player,” Eaton said. When members of the council meet people who have gambling problems, or who have loved ones with problems, Eaton’s group springs into action. “At that point, we want to get them connected to available support services.”

Addictions counsellor Veronique LeGoaix from Fourcast says her group works closely with the Responsible Gambling Council to provide treatment to anyone who needs it.

“We’re here to help people just even talk about it, explore it, look at any kind of small changes they can make if they’re just kind of recognizing, gee, I wonder if I’m getting into problems here. We’re open here for them anytime. We’re not here to tell people they have to stop gambling,” LeGoaix said.

“The focus of this year’s campaign is also having people really pay attention to how they’re feeling when they are gambling. Are they having feelings of anxiety, frustration?” Eaton said.

The Responsible Gambling Council is in Peterborough until the end of Responsible Gaming Week on Sunday and will be visiting Peterborough’s Delta and Bingo Gaming on Saturday.