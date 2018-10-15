Consumer
October 15, 2018 3:34 pm

Sneak peek inside the new Peterborough casino

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A look inside the new Shorelines Casino Peterborough.

Dan Nyznik//CHEX News
A A

Media on Monday afternoon got a sneak peek inside the new Peterborough casino.

The building officially opens at 5 p.m. but members of the media were given a short tour hours earlier. Even then people were already lining up for the official opening.

READ MORE: Employees locked out at Kawartha Downs

The sister station of Global Peterborough, 101.5 FM The Wolf, had some highlights inside with hosts Brian Ellis and Taylor Renkema:

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Casino
Gambling
Kawartha Downs
peterborough casino
Shorelines Casino Peterborough

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News