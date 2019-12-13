RCMP investigate deadly crash on highway east of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pickup truck and a small car on a highway east of Edmonton.

Strathcona RCMP said officers were called to the scene at Highway 14 and Range Road 221 at about 4:15 p.m.

“Highway 14 between Range Road 221 and 222 remains closed until further notice,” RCMP said in a news release.

“While the investigation continues, RCMP ask that motorists avoid or detour around the area.”

Police did not say how many people were killed or injured.

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement