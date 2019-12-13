RCMP investigate deadly crash on highway east of Edmonton

Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pickup truck and a small car on a highway east of Edmonton.
Strathcona RCMP said officers were called to the scene at Highway 14 and Range Road 221 at about 4:15 p.m.
“Highway 14 between Range Road 221 and 222 remains closed until further notice,” RCMP said in a news release.
“While the investigation continues, RCMP ask that motorists avoid or detour around the area.”
Police did not say how many people were killed or injured.
More to come…
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS