Traffic

RCMP investigate deadly crash on highway east of Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 13, 2019 7:27 pm
Updated December 13, 2019 7:31 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. .
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pickup truck and a small car on a highway east of Edmonton.

Strathcona RCMP said officers were called to the scene at Highway 14 and Range Road 221 at about 4:15 p.m.

“Highway 14 between Range Road 221 and 222 remains closed until further notice,” RCMP said in a news release.

“While the investigation continues, RCMP ask that motorists avoid or detour around the area.”

Police did not say how many people were killed or injured.

More to come…

