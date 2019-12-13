Pedestrian, dog struck by SUV along Highway 97 in South Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

A dog died and a person was sent to hospital following a collision between a pedestrian and an SUV in the South Okanagan on Thursday.

Police say the accident happened along Highway 97, near Road 9 between Oliver and Osoyoos, on Dec. 12 at approximately 5:15 p.m.

According to Osoyoos RCMP, the woman suffered undisclosed serious injuries and was transported to hospital, while the dog perished.

Police said the driver of the GMC Terrain remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

They added speed isn’t believed to be a factor and that alcohol has been ruled out

The RCMP noted that the pedestrian was wearing all-dark clothing on a very dark stretch of Highway 97 with no artificial lighting, and that the roads were wet.

“The Oliver RCMP would like to remind both drivers and pedestrians about road safety,” said RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda.

“Pedestrians and drivers need to look out for each other and exercise caution, especially during darker portions of the year. Pedestrians should dress to be seen, wear light colored reflective clothing and carry a flashlight.”

If you witnessed the collision, or observed the woman and dog walking on Highway 97 prior to the collision, you are asked to contact the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422.

