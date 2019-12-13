Pedestrian in hospital after being hit by car in Lachine

Send this page to someone via email

A 56-year-old man is in hospital after he was hit by a car Thursday night while crossing Saint-Jacques Street near Boyer Avenue in Lachine.

Police say the man was leaving a private residence around 9 p.m. when he attempted to cross the street.

As he went to cross, police say a vehicle was travelling eastbound along Saint-Jacques Street and struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with injuries, but officials do not fear for his life.

The intersection where the pedestrian crossed has no traffic lights, no stop signs and no pedestrian crossing, according to police.

They say speed and alcohol are not factors in the collision.

