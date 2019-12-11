Pedestrian struck, killed by pickup on Hwy. 6 in Haldimand County

A man is dead after being hit by a pickup truck in Haldimand County overnight, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
Emergency crews were called to a location on Highway 6 near Jarvis at 12:34 a.m. Wednesday.
Upon arrival, police say officers found a 35-year-old man from Haldimand County suffering from life-threatening injuries.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe the pickup truck was travelling northbound on Highway 6 when it hit the man.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 42-year-old man from Haldimand County, remained at the scene.
The incident closed Highway 6 between Haldimand Road 55 and Haldimand County Road 69 for about eight hours.
Anyone with information on the crash can reach out to police 1-888-310-1122.
COMMENTS