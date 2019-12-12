Halifax police charge bus driver after collision with pedestrian

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police have charged a bus driver after a collision with a pedestrian on Thursday.

Police say officers responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of Larry Uteck Boulevard and Southgate Drive in Halifax at 8:00 a.m.

A bus was reportedly turning left on Southgate Drive when it struck a pedestrian who was in a marked crosswalk.

The pedestrian, a 22-year-old woman, was attended to by paramedics at the scene.

At the time of the collision, the bus had no passengers.

The driver of the bus, a 25-year-old man, was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and driving with an obstructed windshield.

