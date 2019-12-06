Menu

Okanagan

Kelowna RCMP seeking witnesses in pedestrian hit-and-run

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 6, 2019 4:05 pm
Kelowna RCMP are seeking public assistance in a pedestrian hit-and-run where the driver failed to remain at the scene of the incident.
Kelowna RCMP are seeking public assistance in a pedestrian hit-and-run where the driver failed to remain at the scene of the incident. File / Global News

Police in Kelowna are seeking public assistance regarding a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

According to police, a woman was walking across a marked crosswalk at Highway 33 and Hollywood Road, with the pedestrian light activated, when a vehicle struck her on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the male driver failed to remain at the scene of the incident, but that he did stop and help the 37-year-old woman get up off the road before leaving.

The Kelowna woman sustained minor injuries from the 4 p.m. incident. She was treated at hospital and was later released.

“We are encouraging anyone who witnessed the collision unfold to contact police immediately with your information,” said RCMP Const. Solana Paré.

“Investigation has determined that the suspect vehicle may have been white in colour and the driver was a man in his 40s. If any motorists have any dash camera footage of the event, they are urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP.”

Victims of Kamloops triple fatal hit and run remembered
Victims of Kamloops triple fatal hit and run remembered
