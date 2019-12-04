Man convicted of fatal hit-and-run that killed Winnipeg grandmother facing sentencing

Send this page to someone via email

The man convicted in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 61-year-old grandmother in 2017 is expected to be sentenced Wednesday.

Gater Albert Browne pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death, dangerous driving causing death, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident in September in connection with the August 2017 crash that killed Marlene Eusanio.

The Crown is asking for a sentence of 14 years — 12 years for criminal negligence causing death and two for failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Crown says Browne was 8 months into a 5 year driving prohibition when Eusanio died in the hit and run. #globalwpg — Amber McGuckin (@GlobalNewsAmber) December 4, 2019

Eusanio died after being struck by a stolen truck on Marion Street on Aug. 3, 2017.

At the time police said Eusanio had been hit by the truck while she was getting into her vehicle and investigators made a plea to the public for help tracking down the driver.

Police spokesperson Cst. Jay Murray said at the time they were searching for dash cam footage.

Browne, previously of Winnipeg, was arrested on Aug. 11, 2017 and charged on Dec. 1, 2017.

Police didn’t release details of the charges until April of this year, due to other court issues Browne, then 40, faced in Saskatchewan.

In court Wednesday the Crown read disturbing details of the crash, including the severity of Eusanio’s injuries. The Crown said she was nearly cut in half.

The Crown reviewed Browne’s criminal record and driver’s record Wednesday, telling court he has 53 driving infractions on his record, including dangerous driving.

He has previously been jailed for dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of the accident, according to the Crown, and was 8 months into a 5 year driving prohibition when Eusanio died.

His criminal record is lengthy, says the Crown, and includes charges in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Manitoba.

Court heard also victim impact statements Wednesday.

Eusanios’s son, Trevor McKenzie told the court he’s been depressed and has suffered nightmares since his mother’s death.

Jamie MacKenzie (Eusanio’s daughter in law)‘s victim impact statement is being read now. “I miss having her around and her doing special things for the grandkids.” She continues “I often listen to her old phone messages I can’t bear to delete. She sounds so happy in them.” — Amber McGuckin (@GlobalNewsAmber) December 4, 2019

“Our family has been devastated,” he said.

“Not being able to call her on the phone… not being able to send her school photos of my kids…. so much has been stolen from me.”

Browne could be heard crying in court Wednesday saying “I’m sorry, I’m sorry” to Eusanios’s sobbing family while graphic details of her death were heard in court.

-With files from Amber McGuckin

Eusanio’s son is reading his father’s victim impact statement “our family has been devastated.” He says he has had nightmares “I miss her smile and her smell so much.” — Amber McGuckin (@GlobalNewsAmber) December 4, 2019

Crown is going over Browne’s history — he has a Grade 8 education, he spent a significant amount of his adult life behind bars, at 16 was living on the streets in Vancouver, he has 4 kids and has struggled with substance abuse. His fiancé was also murdered in 2010. #globalwpg — Amber McGuckin (@GlobalNewsAmber) December 4, 2019

