Arrest made in hit-and-run on Marion Street from 2017 that killed Marlene Eusanio

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 61-year-old grandmother in 2017.

Marlene Eusanio died after being struck by a stolen truck on Marion Street in Winnipeg on Aug. 3, 2017.

The crash happened at about 11:45 a.m. and didn’t immediately yield any suspects, prompting police to issue a plea for help.

Cst. Jay Murray said at the time they were searching for dash cam footage.

Gater Albert Browne, 40, previously of Winnipeg, faces charges of failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, four counts of possession of stolen property and criminal negligence causing death.

Police said he was arrested in Saskatchewan.

Browne was arrested on Aug. 11, 2017. He was charged on Dec. 1, 2017. Police told Global News they couldn’t release information about his arrest due to other court issues in Saskatchewan.

Eusanio died after she was hit by the truck while she was getting into her vehicle, said police.

Eusanio’s family said at the time she was a kind woman who loved gardening and her grandkids.

“A soul mate and partner in crime in husband Jean-Louis, married for 18 years full of laughter and tears, adventures and memories. Jean-Louis’ unwavering love and support of Marlene’s dreams demonstrates the depth of their commitment to one another,” reads an obituary published in 2017.