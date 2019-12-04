Dash cam captures brazen Surrey hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP say they’re making “good progress” on an investigation into a hit-and-run captured on camera.

It happened Monday night, when Neng Chiang was stopped at a red light on 168 Street and Highway 10.

Chiang said he was rear-ended by a dark-coloured pickup truck that knocked his SUV several metres forward.

But it didn’t end there: moments later the pickup struck him a second time, side-swiping him as the truck fled the scene.

“I think this driver is very dangerous and, you know, he did that for me and if we don’t catch this guy he will do that again,” said Chiang.

Cpl. Elenore Sturko said investigators were working with the video Chiang captured.

“It looks like they’re making good progress, but I don’t want to disclose anything without speaking to the investigator,” she said.

“Videos, let’s just say, are very good helpers to us.” Tweet This

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

