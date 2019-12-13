Alectra confirms no data breach as originally reported by the City of Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Alectra Utilities says an investigation has turned up “no breach of customer information” as originally reported by the City of Hamilton in a statement released on Wednesday.

In the release, the city said its water-related services, including meter reading, billing, payment, collections, and customer care services, managed by Alectra Utilities, may have been compromised and exposed customers’ names, addresses, and tax assessment roll numbers.

However, the utility company said in its own statement on Friday that an investigation turned up no evidence of an alleged breach of information related to the city’s water customers.

“We thank the City of Hamilton for exercising an abundance of caution. Alectra Utilities would like to reassure all customers that information entrusted in our care is secure,” Alectra said in its statement.

“Alectra has met all of its applicable privacy obligations.”

The utility company says its customer data is stored locally on Alectra-owned servers and that there’s a strict authentication process for authorized users.

On Wednesday, citing concern about the potential breach, the city contacted the province’s Privacy Commissioner (IPC).

Customers with concerns can contact Alectra at (905) 317-4781 or email the privacy officer at Alectra Utilities.

