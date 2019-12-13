Menu

Crime

Abdulahi Sharif sentenced to 18 years for trying to kill Edmonton police officer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2019 4:51 pm
Updated December 13, 2019 5:01 pm
Sharif found guilty of 11 charges
WATCH ABOVE: Videos about the 2017 attack on a police officer and the vehicle attack on pedestrians in Edmonton.

A man convicted of striking an Edmonton police officer with a car before stabbing him multiple times outside a football game has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, who is 32, could also serve time for running down four pedestrians with a U-Haul van during a subsequent police chase in the city’s downtown in September 2017.

Sharif was convicted in October on 11 charges, including attempted murder, criminal flight causing bodily harm and dangerous driving.

READ MORE: Abdulahi Sharif found guilty of all charges, including 5 of attempted murder in Edmonton attacks

Crown prosecutors had argued that Sharif deserves a maximum life sentence for the targeted attack on the officer, and 20 years to be served concurrently for fleeing from police and trying to kill the pedestrians.

Story continues below advertisement

Sharif, who’s a Somali refugee, was not represented by a lawyer at trial, did not testify or call any witnesses and did not make any sentencing submissions.

Justice Paul Belzil delivered the sentence on the attempted murder charge against the police officer and continues to deliver his ruling on the remaining charges.

READ MORE: Crown seeks life sentence for man who tried to kill Edmonton officer, pedestrians in U-Haul attack

More to come…

© 2019 The Canadian Press
