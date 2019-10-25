Abdulahi Sharif found guilty of all charges, including 5 of attempted murder in Edmonton attacks

Send this page to someone via email

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif has been found guilty of all charges laid against him in the 2017 Edmonton attacks that saw a police officer stabbed and four pedestrians run down by a U-Haul van.

Sharif, 32, was charged with 11 offences, including five of attempted murder, four counts of criminal flight from police causing bodily harm, one count of aggravated assault and one count of dangerous driving.

The charges were in connection with the ramming and stabbing of Edmonton police Const. Mike Chernyk and a subsequent U-Haul rampage through downtown Edmonton in September 2017.

Sharif sat in the prisoner’s box showing very little emotion as he learned his fate in an Edmonton courtroom Friday morning. The decision came after less than 24 hours of deliberation by the jury.

There is some emotion shown from the jurors. One is wiping his eyes. A couple others appear drained. Judge acknowledges, "I know this has been a difficult trial for you." — Fletcher Kent (@FletcherKent) October 25, 2019

On Thursday morning, Justice Paul Belzil told the jury that it needed to approach two of the five attempted murder charges with a “great deal of caution.” Belzil explained that it wasn’t enough for the Crown prosecutor to prove Sharif drove the vehicle that struck the five people, or that he wanted to hurt them. The Crown must prove Sharif intended to kill them.

Over the course of the three-week trial, several witnesses testified, including Chernyk and the four injured pedestrians.

Chernyk was working special duty outside the Edmonton Eskimos game on Sept. 30 when he saw lights approaching him. He told court that’s when he was hit by a car and sent flying through the air. His next memory was of someone being on top of him and feeling a burning sensation on his head, something he quickly realized was the pain from being stabbed by his attacker.

Chernyk described his attempts to fight off his attacker, all while trying to survive for his kids. He told the court his is a single parent to two children.

1:42 Edmonton police officer who was run over and stabbed testifies at Sharif trial Edmonton police officer who was run over and stabbed testifies at Sharif trial

The four injured pedestrians told the court about their memories of being hit and how they coped with broken bones, anxiety and depression.

During closing arguments on Wednesday, Chief Crown Prosecutor Shelley Bykewich said Sharif was trying to cause “as much chaos, destruction and indiscriminate death as possible.”

Sharif, who was not represented by a lawyer, did not testify in his own defence, nor did he call any witnesses.

A lawyer appointed by the court to help him urged jurors to consider whether Sharif deliberately hit the pedestrians.

Sharif is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12 and 13.

With files from Fletcher Kent, Global News and The Canadian Press.