Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Abdulahi Sharif found guilty of all charges, including 5 of attempted murder in Edmonton attacks

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 1:25 pm
Updated October 25, 2019 1:36 pm
Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, 32, shown in a handout photo.
Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, 32, shown in a handout photo. HO-Alberta Court of Queen's Bench

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif has been found guilty of all charges laid against him in the 2017 Edmonton attacks that saw a police officer stabbed and four pedestrians run down by a U-Haul van.

Sharif, 32, was charged with 11 offences, including five of attempted murder, four counts of criminal flight from police causing bodily harm, one count of aggravated assault and one count of dangerous driving.

READ MORE: Crown says Abdulahi Sharif wanted to cause ‘as much chaos’ as possible during Edmonton attacks

The charges were in connection with the ramming and stabbing of Edmonton police Const. Mike Chernyk and a subsequent U-Haul rampage through downtown Edmonton in September 2017.

Sharif sat in the prisoner’s box showing very little emotion as he learned his fate in an Edmonton courtroom Friday morning. The decision came after less than 24 hours of deliberation by the jury.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday morning, Justice Paul Belzil told the jury that it needed to approach two of the five attempted murder charges with a “great deal of caution.” Belzil explained that it wasn’t enough for the Crown prosecutor to prove Sharif drove the vehicle that struck the five people, or that he wanted to hurt them. The Crown must prove Sharif intended to kill them.

READ MORE: Judge tells Abdulahi Sharif’s jury to approach attempted murder charges with ‘great deal of caution’

Over the course of the three-week trial, several witnesses testified, including Chernyk and the four injured pedestrians.

Chernyk was working special duty outside the Edmonton Eskimos game on Sept. 30 when he saw lights approaching him. He told court that’s when he was hit by a car and sent flying through the air. His next memory was of someone being on top of him and feeling a burning sensation on his head, something he quickly realized was the pain from being stabbed by his attacker.

Chernyk described his attempts to fight off his attacker, all while trying to survive for his kids. He told the court his is a single parent to two children.

Edmonton police officer who was run over and stabbed testifies at Sharif trial
Edmonton police officer who was run over and stabbed testifies at Sharif trial

The four injured pedestrians told the court about their memories of being hit and how they coped with broken bones, anxiety and depression.

READ MORE: Witnesses, Edmonton police officers testify at Sharif trial

Story continues below advertisement

During closing arguments on Wednesday, Chief Crown Prosecutor Shelley Bykewich said Sharif was trying to cause “as much chaos, destruction and indiscriminate death as possible.”

Sharif, who was not represented by a lawyer, did not testify in his own defence, nor did he call any witnesses.

A lawyer appointed by the court to help him urged jurors to consider whether Sharif deliberately hit the pedestrians.

Sharif is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12 and 13.

With files from Fletcher Kent, Global News and The Canadian Press. 

Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Attempted MurderEdmonton AttacksAbdulahi SharifEdmonton attackEdmonton U-Haul RampageEdmonton u-haul attacksAbduahi Hasan SharifAbdulahi Sharif verdictAdbulahi Sharif trial
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.