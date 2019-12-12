Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Sentencing hearing for man who tried to kill Edmonton officer, pedestrians in U-Haul attack

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2019 9:23 am
Updated December 12, 2019 9:24 am
Sharif found guilty of 11 charges
WATCH ABOVE: Videos of the Sharif trial and Edmonton van attack coverage

A sentencing hearing begins Thursday for a man who struck an Edmonton police officer with a car before stabbing him multiple times outside a football game.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, 32, was also found guilty of running down four pedestrians with a U-Haul van on Sept. 30, 2017.

A U-Haul truck rests on its side after a high-speed chase with police in Edmonton Alta, on Saturday Sept. 30, 2017
A U-Haul truck rests on its side after a high-speed chase with police in Edmonton Alta, on Saturday Sept. 30, 2017 Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP

A jury convicted Sharif in October of attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal flight causing bodily harm and dangerous driving. He was not represented by a lawyer.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Abdulahi Sharif found guilty of all charges, including 5 of attempted murder in Edmonton attacks

The jury found Sharif used a white Chevrolet Malibu as a weapon to hit Const. Mike Chernyk, who was manning traffic near Commonwealth Stadium during that night’s Edmonton Eskimos game.

Sharif got out of the car, walked over to where Chernyk landed, pulled out a knife and began to stab the officer in the chest and head. Sharif then ran away.

Hours later during a high-speed chase through downtown Edmonton in a rented U-Haul cube van, Sharif mowed down two men standing in an alley outside a bar before driving on a sidewalk and hitting two women.

The three-week trial heard from about 40 Crown witnesses, but Sharif declined to call any witnesses and did not testify in his own defence.

READ MORE: Crown says Abdulahi Sharif wanted to cause ‘as much chaos’ as possible during Edmonton attacks

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, 32, shown in a handout photo.
Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, 32, shown in a handout photo. HO-Alberta Court of Queen's Bench

Sharif also declined to participate in a pre-sentencing report, which can help a judge determine punishment.

Story continues below advertisement

Sentencing is scheduled for two days.

— More to come…

© 2019 The Canadian Press
CrimeCourtEdmonton crimeAttempted MurderEdmonton Law CourtsAbdulahi SharifU-HaulAbdulahi Hasan SharifEdmonton U-Haul attackMike ChernykEdmonton van attackAbdulahi Sharif sentenceDowntown Edmonton van attack
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.