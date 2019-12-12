Sentencing hearing for man who tried to kill Edmonton officer, pedestrians in U-Haul attack

Send this page to someone via email

A sentencing hearing begins Thursday for a man who struck an Edmonton police officer with a car before stabbing him multiple times outside a football game.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, 32, was also found guilty of running down four pedestrians with a U-Haul van on Sept. 30, 2017.

A U-Haul truck rests on its side after a high-speed chase with police in Edmonton Alta, on Saturday Sept. 30, 2017 Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP

A jury convicted Sharif in October of attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal flight causing bodily harm and dangerous driving. He was not represented by a lawyer.

The jury found Sharif used a white Chevrolet Malibu as a weapon to hit Const. Mike Chernyk, who was manning traffic near Commonwealth Stadium during that night’s Edmonton Eskimos game.

Sharif got out of the car, walked over to where Chernyk landed, pulled out a knife and began to stab the officer in the chest and head. Sharif then ran away.

Hours later during a high-speed chase through downtown Edmonton in a rented U-Haul cube van, Sharif mowed down two men standing in an alley outside a bar before driving on a sidewalk and hitting two women.

The three-week trial heard from about 40 Crown witnesses, but Sharif declined to call any witnesses and did not testify in his own defence.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, 32, shown in a handout photo. HO-Alberta Court of Queen's Bench

Sharif also declined to participate in a pre-sentencing report, which can help a judge determine punishment.

Sentencing is scheduled for two days.

