Police seek 2 suspects in reported armed robbery of Peterborough convenience store

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are seeking two suspects following a reported armed robbery of a convenience store on Thursday night.

Peterborough Police Service says around 5:35 p.m. officers were dispatched to a store on Orpington Road in the city’s south end. Police say two unknown men entered the store and one of them remained at the entrance while another man approached the counter and allegedly brandished a knife.

The suspect then allegedly threatened the store employee and demanded the employee open the cash register, police say.

The employee was able to escape the store and the incident was reported to police.

Police say three cartons of cigarettes were allegedly stolen and the suspects fled the area on foot.

One suspect is described as Caucasian with slight stubble on his face and was wearing a dark coat with a hood, black pants and grey shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

The other suspect is Caucasian, clean-shaven and was wearing a black coat with a hood, grey pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

1:10 Counter-terrorism officer praises ‘acts of bravery’ during London Bridge knife attack Counter-terrorism officer praises ‘acts of bravery’ during London Bridge knife attack