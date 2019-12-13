Menu

Crime

Police seek 2 suspects in reported armed robbery of Peterborough convenience store

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 13, 2019 4:08 pm
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police are seeking 2 suspects following an armed robbery of a convenience store on Thursday. Global News File

Peterborough police are seeking two suspects following a reported armed robbery of a convenience store on Thursday night.

Peterborough Police Service says around 5:35 p.m. officers were dispatched to a store on Orpington Road in the city’s south end. Police say two unknown men entered the store and one of them remained at the entrance while another man approached the counter and allegedly brandished a knife.

READ MORE: 5 arrested after Peterborough police seize cocaine, pills during searches of residences

The suspect then allegedly threatened the store employee and demanded the employee open the cash register, police say.

The employee was able to escape the store and the incident was reported to police.

Police say three cartons of cigarettes were allegedly stolen and the suspects fled the area on foot.

One suspect is described as Caucasian with slight stubble on his face and was wearing a dark coat with a hood, black pants and grey shoes.

The other suspect is Caucasian, clean-shaven and was wearing a black coat with a hood, grey pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

