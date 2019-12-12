Menu

Crime

5 arrested after Peterborough police seize cocaine, pills during searches of residences

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 1:44 pm
Five people were arrested after Peterborough police seized cocaine from residences in Peterborough on Tuesday.
Five men face drug-related charges after police in Peterborough seized cocaine and prescription pills from several residences on Wednesday.

As part of an investigation, Peterborough Police Service’s intelligence, crime analyst, asset forfeiture and drugs unit and criminal investigations unit executed three search warrants at 230 Rubidge St., 9-996 Sydenham Rd. and 27-850 Fairbairn St. The searches involved assistance from the emergency response team.

READ MORE: Nearly 3,300 illegal cannabis plants seized from former school in Cramahe Township, OPP say

Police seized approximately 13 ounces of cocaine, a “quantity” of prescription pills and $42,800 in cash.

Officers also arrested five individuals. Four were held in custody and are scheduled to make court appearances in Peterborough on Thursday, police said.

Cory Bulger, 40, and Edward McDowell, 55, were both charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine). Bulger was also charged with failure to comply with a recognizance.

Story continues below advertisement

Allan Beddow, 26, and Zachary Graham-Sing, 27, were both charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Graham-Sing was additionally charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

John Rogers, 50, was charged with possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine). He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 16.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeCocaineDrug BustPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police Servicedrug searchesdrug traffickin
