Police looking for suspect in Milton ‘porch pirate’ case

Halton police are warning residents to beware of so-called “porch pirates” leading up to the holiday season.

The service tweeted out a recent photo from a surveillance video taken at a Milton residence in which police say a man helped himself to a delivery not meant for him.

Const. Steve Elms told Global News the suspect in the video is believed to have targeted at least two homes near Louis St. Laurent Avenue and Bronte Street.

“The troubling thing with these types of incidents is that the thief doesn’t even know what he/she is stealing,” said Elms, “My understanding was that these two thefts involved baby items.”

According to Elms, the next week will be “prime time” for potential thieves as online purchases arrive just before Christmas.

1/ 'Cyber Monday' packages have started arriving… and unfortunately so have the 'Porch Pirates'.

Recognize this suspect and/ or his vehicle?

He was caught on video taking packages from the Louis St. Laurent/ Bronte St. area of Milton. ^ra pic.twitter.com/YGpwtjkMLK — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) December 12, 2019

If you have any evidence a package was taken from your porch, Elms says you should report it to police.

He adds that there are a number of things you can do to reduce the risk of having gifts go missing. Elms recommends the following:

Try to schedule deliveries for a time when someone will be home to accept them

If you will not be home to accept delivery, try to make arrangements to have packages dropped off with a neighbour

Sign up for Canada Post’s FlexDelivery, or request the delivery be held at the post office

Request the package be signed for upon delivery

Have packages delivered to relatives or friends you know will be home

Have the package delivered to your place of work

Place a container or box on your porch so deliveries can be placed inside to keep them from being seen by potential thieves

Install surveillance cameras at your front door

Anyone with information on the Milton “porch pirate” suspect can reach out to Halton police via email at christopher.peters@haltonpolice.ca or by phone at 905-825-4747.

