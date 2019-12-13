Police looking for suspect in Milton ‘porch pirate’ case

Halton police are warning residents to beware of so-called “porch pirates” leading up to the holiday season.
The service tweeted out a recent photo from a surveillance video taken at a Milton residence in which police say a man helped himself to a delivery not meant for him.
Const. Steve Elms told Global News the suspect in the video is believed to have targeted at least two homes near Louis St. Laurent Avenue and Bronte Street.
“The troubling thing with these types of incidents is that the thief doesn’t even know what he/she is stealing,” said Elms, “My understanding was that these two thefts involved baby items.”
According to Elms, the next week will be “prime time” for potential thieves as online purchases arrive just before Christmas.
If you have any evidence a package was taken from your porch, Elms says you should report it to police.
He adds that there are a number of things you can do to reduce the risk of having gifts go missing. Elms recommends the following:
- Try to schedule deliveries for a time when someone will be home to accept them
- If you will not be home to accept delivery, try to make arrangements to have packages dropped off with a neighbour
- Sign up for Canada Post’s FlexDelivery, or request the delivery be held at the post office
- Request the package be signed for upon delivery
- Have packages delivered to relatives or friends you know will be home
- Have the package delivered to your place of work
- Place a container or box on your porch so deliveries can be placed inside to keep them from being seen by potential thieves
- Install surveillance cameras at your front door
Anyone with information on the Milton “porch pirate” suspect can reach out to Halton police via email at christopher.peters@haltonpolice.ca or by phone at 905-825-4747.
