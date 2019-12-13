Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Teen charged with murder in Saskatoon shooting death

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 13, 2019 7:33 am
Saskatoon police have charged a teenage boy with murder in a shooting death of Winston Littlecrow (pictured).
Saskatoon police have charged a teenage boy with murder in a shooting death of Winston Littlecrow (pictured). Felicia Tipiskoweesic / Supplied

A teenage boy is facing a murder charge in Saskatoon’s 16th homicide of 2019.

Police say a man was shot in the 200 block of Avenue X North on Dec. 7.

Winston Littlecrow, a father of five, was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

READ MORE: Family of Saskatoon’s 16th homicide victim ID him as Winston Littlecrow

He was originally from Whitecap Dakota First Nation, about 20 kilometres south of Saskatoon.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday afternoon and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death. He is also facing a charge of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

His name cannot be released under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Man killed in Saskatoon’s 16th homicide of the year — police

Police said the investigation led them to a home in the 300 block of Avenue H South to search for further evidence.

Traffic in the area was restricted for several hours while police carried out their search. Those restrictions have been lifted.

The investigation is ongoing, and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from Global News’ Nathaniel Dove

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingSaskatoon PoliceHomicideFirst Degree MurderSaskatoon HomicideSaskatoon CrimeSaskatoon ShootingWhitecap Dakota First NationSaskatoon Shooting Death16th homicide in SaskatoonWinston Littlecrow
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.