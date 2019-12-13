Teen charged with murder in Saskatoon shooting death

Send this page to someone via email

A teenage boy is facing a murder charge in Saskatoon’s 16th homicide of 2019.

Police say a man was shot in the 200 block of Avenue X North on Dec. 7.

Winston Littlecrow, a father of five, was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

He was originally from Whitecap Dakota First Nation, about 20 kilometres south of Saskatoon.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday afternoon and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death. He is also facing a charge of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

His name cannot be released under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said the investigation led them to a home in the 300 block of Avenue H South to search for further evidence.

Traffic in the area was restricted for several hours while police carried out their search. Those restrictions have been lifted.

The investigation is ongoing, and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

— With files from Global News’ Nathaniel Dove