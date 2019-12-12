Menu

Crime

RCMP investigating, 3 teens charged following Fisher River Cree Nation home invasion

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 5:24 pm
Three teens are facing charges in connection with a home invasion in Fisher River Cree Nation Saturday.
Three teens face charges after weapons and cannabis were stolen during a home invasion in Fisher River Cree Nation over the weekend.

RCMP were called after three suspects broke into a home in the community, roughly 174 km north of Winnipeg, Saturday around 5:30 a.m.

Police say the homeowner, a 75-year-old man, was threatened with a weapon.

READ MORE: Fisher River man dead after being hit by car

The suspects fled after stealing pot, a machete, and a pellet gun from the home.

Later the same day police arrested three teens from Fisher River Cree Nation.

A 17-year-old male is charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and uttering threats.

Another 17-year-old male is charged with robbery and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence. A 15-year-old is also facing charges of robbery.

RCMP continue to investigate.

