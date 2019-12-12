RCMP investigating, 3 teens charged following Fisher River Cree Nation home invasion

Three teens face charges after weapons and cannabis were stolen during a home invasion in Fisher River Cree Nation over the weekend.
RCMP were called after three suspects broke into a home in the community, roughly 174 km north of Winnipeg, Saturday around 5:30 a.m.
Police say the homeowner, a 75-year-old man, was threatened with a weapon.
The suspects fled after stealing pot, a machete, and a pellet gun from the home.
Later the same day police arrested three teens from Fisher River Cree Nation.
A 17-year-old male is charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and uttering threats.
Another 17-year-old male is charged with robbery and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence. A 15-year-old is also facing charges of robbery.
RCMP continue to investigate.
