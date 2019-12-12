RCMP investigating, 3 teens charged following Fisher River Cree Nation home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Three teens face charges after weapons and cannabis were stolen during a home invasion in Fisher River Cree Nation over the weekend.

RCMP were called after three suspects broke into a home in the community, roughly 174 km north of Winnipeg, Saturday around 5:30 a.m.

Police say the homeowner, a 75-year-old man, was threatened with a weapon.

READ MORE: Fisher River man dead after being hit by car

The suspects fled after stealing pot, a machete, and a pellet gun from the home.

Later the same day police arrested three teens from Fisher River Cree Nation.

On Dec 7, 3 males went into a home in Fisher River Cree Nation, threatened the 75yo male homeowner with a weapon & stole cannabis, a machete & a pellet gun. Later that day Fisher Branch #rcmpmb arrested 3 youths for several charges including Robbery. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/XxC7mtEhlu — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) December 12, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

A 17-year-old male is charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and uttering threats.

Another 17-year-old male is charged with robbery and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence. A 15-year-old is also facing charges of robbery.

RCMP continue to investigate.

0:40 Intruder who killed Winnipeg teen had extensive criminal record Intruder who killed Winnipeg teen had extensive criminal record