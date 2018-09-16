Fisher River man dead after being hit by car
A man has died after being struck by a car in Fisher River, Man.
Fisher Branch RCMP said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Friday on Provincial Road 224.
The victim was walking in the northbound lane when he was struck by a car heading north.
The 63-year-old driver called police immediately and remained with the victim, who was brought to hospital and pronounced dead.
RCMP are investigating but said alcohol and speed aren’t believed to have been factors in the crash.
