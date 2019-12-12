Police identify suspect in central Edmonton homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators are looking for 31-year-old Michael Tyrel Arnold, of Edmonton, in connection with the fatal shooting in the Oliver neighbourhood on Dec. 3.

Arthur Charles Edward Beauchamp, 45, was shot and killed that Tuesday morning at an apartment complex near 103 Avenue and 115 Street.

Police are searching for Arnold in connection with this death.

“Arnold is believed to be armed and dangerous and is arrestable fro murder,” the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release Thursday.

He is described as about 5’9″ tall, 166 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. He has a broken front tooth and a scar on his chin.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked not to approach him; but contact EPS at (780) 423-4567.

The suspect vehicle, a grey Nissan Rogue, has been found by investigators.

Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death in the area of 103 Avenue and 115 Street Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Global News