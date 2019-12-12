Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police identify suspect in central Edmonton homicide

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 3:51 pm
Updated December 12, 2019 3:53 pm
Michael Tyrel Arnold, 31, has been identified as the suspect in a Dec. 3, 2019 Edmonton homicide.
Michael Tyrel Arnold, 31, has been identified as the suspect in a Dec. 3, 2019 Edmonton homicide. Edmonton police

Investigators are looking for 31-year-old Michael Tyrel Arnold, of Edmonton, in connection with the fatal shooting in the Oliver neighbourhood on Dec. 3.

Arthur Charles Edward Beauchamp, 45, was shot and killed that Tuesday morning at an apartment complex near 103 Avenue and 115 Street.

READ MORE: Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in central Edmonton

Police are searching for Arnold in connection with this death.

“Arnold is believed to be armed and dangerous and is arrestable fro murder,” the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release Thursday.

He is described as about 5’9″ tall, 166 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. He has a broken front tooth and a scar on his chin.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked not to approach him; but contact EPS at (780) 423-4567.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Man’s shooting death in central Edmonton ruled a homicide; police seek information about vehicles

The suspect vehicle, a grey Nissan Rogue, has been found by investigators.

Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death in the area of 103 Avenue and 115 Street Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.
Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death in the area of 103 Avenue and 115 Street Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Global News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton policeEdmonton crimeFatal ShootingoliverEdmonton homicideEdmonton Suspicious DeathMan wantedSuspect IdentifiedArthur Charles Edward BeauchampMichael Tyrel Arnold
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.