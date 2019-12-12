Peer support group for Winnipeggers with meth addiction embraces $5,000 in funding

Send this page to someone via email

A grassroots group in Winnipeg dedicated to helping people with meth addiction will put $5,000 in funding from the City of Winnipeg to good use, the organization’s founder says.

Dane Bourget, founder of Jib Stop, told 680 CJOB the organization will be using the cash to boost its community outreach and promotional materials.

“We’re a peer support group for meth addicts — a group of about a dozen volunteers who have all previously recovered from meth addiction ourselves — and we just try to provide peer support and public information about meth and try to help people navigate the current system and how to get into recovery,” he said.

“We’re looking to spend most of that money engaging with the people who need us the most and trying to get them into recovery.” Tweet This

The funding comes from Winnipeg’s Community Safety and Crime Prevention Program. Jib Stop was among 23 community groups that received a share of $100,000 in city funds to help prevent crime on a local level.

Story continues below advertisement

The 23 groups receiving funding must report back on their progress within 60 days of receiving the money.

Bourget said tracking results can be difficult when it comes to addiction.

“One thing that’s going to be very hard to actually calculate is the results,” he said.

“The results don’t come in a week or in a month, even. The results come as people actually get into this and recover.”

Today, Mayor Brian Bowman announced that 23 community groups will receive funding for community safety and crime prevention activities through the City of Winnipeg’s Community Safety and Crime Prevention (CSCP) program. Learn more: https://t.co/gNbgBss8b0 pic.twitter.com/ndtZTb7giV — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) December 11, 2019

4:16 Jib Stop receives safety grant funding from city of Winnipeg Jib Stop receives safety grant funding from city of Winnipeg