$100K granted to community groups for safety and crime prevention: Winnipeg mayor

Twenty-three community groups each received up to $5,000 in funding for safety and crime prevention programs in a bid to help the community tackle Winnipeg’s crime problem, Mayor Brian Bowman said Wednesday.
The funds come from the city’s $100,000 Community Safety and Crime Prevention Program.
The new program is meant to support community-level activities for local crime prevention and community safety, promote the exchange of information between residents, and build closer relationships between communities and police, the city said in a news release.
The programs that received funding range from inner-city foot patrols, crisis response, street lighting programs, addiction support, and community safe spaces.
“It’s a start,” Bowman said when asked whether the funding is sufficient to address safety in Winnipeg. “This was money that I pulled out of my office budget in order to make a difference in the community.”
“These are modest contributions but I think they’ll go a long way in the community.”
The city received 64 applications for funding this year. A committee comprised of four representatives from the city’s community services department, one representative from the Winnipeg Committee for Safety, and one representative from the Winnipeg Police Service chose the recipients. Some 13 groups received the full $5,000, while the others received amounts ranging between $1,170 and just under $5,000.
The community groups that received funding are:
- Central Park Foot Patrol Inc.
- North End Women’s Centre
- Fearless R2W
- Mama Bear Clan
- The Holistic Ongoing Opportunities Development – Facilitation and Management Services Inc.
- JibStop
- Central Neighbourhoods Winnipeg
- West End 24-Hour Safe Space
- The Gang Action Interagency Network
- Opportunities for Employment Inc.
- Holy Names House of Peace
- Point.Powerline Inc.
- Elmwood Community Resource Centre
- Knowles Centre
- Menno Simons College Department of Conflict Resolution
- Tabernacle of the Covenant Inc.
- Chalmers Neighbourhood Renewal Corp.
- Clinique Youville Clinic
- Immigrant Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba
- Daniel McIntyre/St. Matthews Community Association
Next year’s application intake period will begin in the New Year.
— with files from Erik Pindera
