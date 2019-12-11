Nearly 500 Winnipeg police officers to be hired by stores to prevent theft in December

Send this page to someone via email

With rampant theft on the rise, Winnipeg retailers are increasingly turning to off-duty police officers to help curb crime.

According to police statistics shared with 680 CJOB, in October, 310 officers did extra time patrolling shops and malls. That figure shot up to 373 in November, and is even higher this month — with 481 officers scheduled for special duty in December.

The fees for special duty officers, however, don’t come out of the police budget — retailers pay to have the extra security in stores.

John Graham of the Retail Council of Canada told 680 CJOB using cops on ‘special duty’ isn’t an ideal solution, or even a sustainable one, but it’s a last resort for some business owners fed up with theft.

“It’s certainly not a sustainable option to bring in off-duty police officers,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s very expensive, but honestly, it’s a pretty effective way of deterring theft, creating a safety environment for customers and employees, who are increasingly anxious as a result of some of the well-covered stories lately.”

1:15 Private security companies see boom in industry because of shoplifting Private security companies see boom in industry because of shoplifting

Graham said in one example, an off-duty cop made 15 arrests in a single eight-hour shift.

View link »

Graham said recent meetings with the province and Justice Minister Cliff Cullen have him hopeful for a more permanent solution.

“What we’ve asked the minister for is an enhanced level of authority for a special, certified higher-tier loss prevention officer that has the authority to capture information about the accused, to file a report, [and] to deliver a promise to appear notice that would save police from having to respond in incidences where they’re frankly not responding because of limited ability to anyway,” he said.

Graham said this kind of officer would likely give retailers the ability to ‘plug right in’ to the police service by increasing the number of charges laid and to create better data collection.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’d like to see a day where we don’t need security in our stores.” Tweet This

Extremely productive meeting this morning w/ @CliffCullen4MLA and @RetailCouncil members where we discussed actionable retail crime reduction strategies to better protect people and products in MB's 5,000 stores. #mbpoli #RetailMatters @loveretail pic.twitter.com/8a5hvmw3uJ — John Graham (@JohnGrahamCAN) December 6, 2019