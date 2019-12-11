Menu

Crime

Second U.S. man charged with harbouring B.C. fugitive Brandon Teixeira

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 9:17 pm
Updated December 11, 2019 9:19 pm
Sam Koh (left) and Brandon Teixeira (right).
Sam Koh (left) and Brandon Teixeira (right). Butte County Sheriff / RCMP

Police in California have made another arrest in relation to B.C. fugitive Brandon Teixeira.

Teixeira, who had been sought in British Columbia for more than a year in connection with the 2017 murder of Nicholas Khabra of Surrey, was captured in Oroville, Calif. on Dec. 1.

The arrest involved multiple SWAT teams and U.S. police agencies. Teixeira is alleged to have attempted to escape, crashing an SUV into two police armoured vehicles.

Police arrested another man, Jeff Guerrier of New York, at the scene.

B.C. murder suspect used name of unsolved murder victim as alias

On Wednesday, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said it had arrested 40-year-old Sam Koh on suspicion he had been harbouring Teixeira.

Police believe the two men had also been working together to traffic narcotics and marijuana, the sheriff’s office said.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, police executed warrants on two properties associated with Koh in Gridley and Loma Rica, Calif.

‘Extremely violent’ B.C. fugitive arrested in U.S.

Investigators said they found multiple guns and marijuana, along with evidence of illegal cannabis cultivation.

Koh was tracked down near Sacramento and arrested without incident, police said.

He has been charged with harbouring a wanted fugitive, selling narcotics and marijuana, as well as cultivating and possessing marijuana for illegal sale.

Teixeira remains in U.S. custody and is not appealing his extradition to Canada.

He faces a charge of first-degree murder in British Columbia.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
