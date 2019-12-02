IHIT to make announcement about ‘extremely violent’ fugitive Brandon Teixeira

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators are scheduled to make an “announcement” about the search for one of the province’s most-wanted fugitives.

Brandon Teixeira has been charged with first-degree murder in the October 2017 death of 28-year-old Nicholas Khabra of Surrey.

Teixeira has been described as “extremely violent,” and a risk to public safety.

Police have been hunting for Teixeira for more than a year, and in April launched a $55,000 reward, valid for six months, for information leading to his arrest.

Investigators say they are not seeking more witnesses or evidence, but simply need Teixeira in custody to take him to trial.

Last September, police thought Teixeira was likely still in the Metro Vancouver area, but also said he could have travelled to Edmonton or Calgary because he has associates in those cities.

Police also issued a safety bulletin to drivers with the popular delivery app Skip The Dishes in April, warning that Teixeira may be ordering takeout to elude police.

