Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
B.C. Fugitive

IHIT to make announcement about ‘extremely violent’ fugitive Brandon Teixeira

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 4:23 pm
Updated December 2, 2019 4:24 pm
Homicide investigators looking for Surrey murder suspect after failed arrest
WATCH: Homicide investigators looking for Surrey murder suspect after failed arrest

Homicide investigators are scheduled to make an “announcement” about the search for one of the province’s most-wanted fugitives.

Brandon Teixeira has been charged with first-degree murder in the October 2017 death of 28-year-old Nicholas Khabra of Surrey.

READ MORE: ‘Extremely violent’ B.C. fugitive Brandon Teixeira may be in Alberta; reward issued

Teixeira has been described as “extremely violent,” and a risk to public safety.

Police have been hunting for Teixeira for more than a year, and in April launched a $55,000 reward, valid for six months, for information leading to his arrest.

READ MORE: Delivery drivers warned ‘extremely violent’ B.C. fugitive may be ordering takeout

Investigators say they are not seeking more witnesses or evidence, but simply need Teixeira in custody to take him to trial.

Last September, police thought Teixeira was likely still in the Metro Vancouver area, but also said he could have travelled to Edmonton or Calgary because he has associates in those cities.

Story continues below advertisement

Police also issued a safety bulletin to drivers with the popular delivery app Skip The Dishes in April, warning that Teixeira may be ordering takeout to elude police.

IHIT called in after one man killed in Surrey
IHIT called in after one man killed in Surrey
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HomicideIHITWantedIntegrated Homicide Investigation TeamfugitiveBrandon Teixeirahomicide investigatorsB.C. Fugitiveteixeirawanted fugitive
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.