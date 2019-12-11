Menu

Traffic

Multi-vehicle collision closes section of Hwy. 7 near Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 11:34 am
Updated December 11, 2019 11:46 am
Highway 7 west of Peterborough is closed following a multi-vehicle collision.
Highway 7 west of Peterborough is closed following a multi-vehicle collision. Steve Guthrie/Global News Peterborough

A section of Highway 7 just northwest of Peterborough is closed following a multi-vehicle collision on Wednesday morning.

The collision near Lily Lake Road occurred around 10:15 a.m. involving a SUV and tractor-trailer. Another car ended up in a ditch and caught on fire.

Story continues below advertisement

Five people were taken to hospital – two in each vehicle and the transport truck driver. OPP say they sustained minor injuries.

Firefighters on scene say there is concern about a potential gas leak near the collision scene.

The highway is closed between Meadowview Road and Cottingham Road – and will remain closed for several hours for the investigation.

Global News Peterborough is on the scene and will have more details when they are available.

More to come.

