OPP officer suffers minor injures after cruiser struck on Hwy. 401 near Grafton

A Northumberland OPP officer suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning after his cruiser was struck on Highway 401 near Grafton.
Around 7:30 a.m., police say an officer pulled over for a collision in the westbound lanes. An oncoming vehicle then struck the back of the cruiser.
OPP in a tweet linked the collision to black ice on the highway and warned drivers that multiple collisions had been reported in the region.
“Officer received minor injuries,” OPP stated in a tweet. “Drive accordingly.”
The other driver was not injured. No charges were laid.
