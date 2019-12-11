OPP officer suffers minor injures after cruiser struck on Hwy. 401 near Grafton

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A Northumberland OPP officer suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning after his cruiser was struck on Highway 401 near Grafton.

Around 7:30 a.m., police say an officer pulled over for a collision in the westbound lanes. An oncoming vehicle then struck the back of the cruiser.

OPP in a tweet linked the collision to black ice on the highway and warned drivers that multiple collisions had been reported in the region.

“Officer received minor injuries,” OPP stated in a tweet. “Drive accordingly.”

Cruiser struck on #Hwy401 W/B near #Grafton due to black ice forming on Hwy. Extremely slippery conditions!! Multiple collisions being reported. Officer received minor injuries. Drive accordingly #SlowDown & #MoveOver ^kj pic.twitter.com/2QydiVpIRQ — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) December 11, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

The other driver was not injured. No charges were laid.

0:36 2 injured in crash on Hwy. 401 in Port Hope 2 injured in crash on Hwy. 401 in Port Hope