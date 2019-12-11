Menu

OPP officer suffers minor injures after cruiser struck on Hwy. 401 near Grafton

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 11:55 am
Updated December 11, 2019 12:00 pm
An OPP officer suffered minor injuries after a collision on Hwy. 401 near Grafton on Wednesday morning.
An OPP officer suffered minor injuries after a collision on Hwy. 401 near Grafton on Wednesday morning. Northumberland OPP

A Northumberland OPP officer suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning after his cruiser was struck on Highway 401 near Grafton.

Around 7:30 a.m., police say an officer pulled over for a collision in the westbound lanes. An oncoming vehicle then struck the back of the cruiser.

READ MORE: Hwy. 401 crash near Trenton leaves 1 in critical condition

OPP in a tweet linked the collision to black ice on the highway and warned drivers that multiple collisions had been reported in the region.

“Officer received minor injuries,” OPP stated in a tweet. “Drive accordingly.”

The other driver was not injured. No charges were laid.

