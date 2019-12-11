Menu

Hwy. 401 crash near Trenton leaves 1 in critical condition

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 9:51 am
Updated December 11, 2019 9:55 am
Ornge Air was called in to transport a person who was critically injured in a crash on Highway 401 near Trenton.
Ornge Air was called in to transport a person who was critically injured in a crash on Highway 401 near Trenton. Hastings Quinte Paramedic Service

The westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed following a serious collision that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Quinte West OPP say the crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the westbound lanes of the highway, just west of County Road 40, otherwise known as Wooler Road.

READ MORE: Collision involving railway overpass closes Trenton road, railway

Police say Ornge air ambulance was called in to transport at least one person to hospital in critical condition. It’s currently unclear if anyone else is injured.

Both the westbound lanes were closed to deal with the incident, as were the westbound ramps at Glen Miller Road and Highway 33. As of 9:15 a.m., one of the westbound lanes has reopened to let traffic move through the area.

More to come.

