Line 86 in Perth County closed after collision between truck, tractor

Perth County OPP have closed Line 86 between Roads 176 and 175 to investigate a collision between a tractor and a pickup truck on Wednesday morning.
Police say the driver of the tractor was ejected from the vehicle. They were airlifted to a London hospital with “unknown injuries.”
The truck driver was not injured in the crash.
The incident occurred about 10 kilometres northwest of Listowel.
Police did not say how long the road would be closed.
This story will be updated.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS