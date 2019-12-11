Menu

Crime

Line 86 in Perth County closed after collision between truck, tractor

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 12:07 pm
Updated December 11, 2019 12:08 pm
Line 86 between Roads 176 and 175 was closed as OPP investigated a collision. .
Line 86 between Roads 176 and 175 was closed as OPP investigated a collision. . @OPP_WR / Twitter

Perth County OPP have closed Line 86 between Roads 176 and 175 to investigate a collision between a tractor and a pickup truck on Wednesday morning.

Police say the driver of the tractor was ejected from the vehicle. They were airlifted to a London hospital with “unknown injuries.”

READ MORE: Man charged with indecent exposure after allegedly flashing people in Millbank

The truck driver was not injured in the crash.

The incident occurred about 10 kilometres northwest of Listowel.

READ MORE: OPP make 2nd arrest in connection with North Perth, Minto Township drug bust

Police did not say how long the road would be closed.

This story will be updated.

