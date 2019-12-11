Line 86 in Perth County closed after collision between truck, tractor

Send this page to someone via email

Perth County OPP have closed Line 86 between Roads 176 and 175 to investigate a collision between a tractor and a pickup truck on Wednesday morning.

Police say the driver of the tractor was ejected from the vehicle. They were airlifted to a London hospital with “unknown injuries.”

The truck driver was not injured in the crash.

The incident occurred about 10 kilometres northwest of Listowel.

Police did not say how long the road would be closed.

This story will be updated.

#PerthOPP investigating a two-vehicle collision on Line 86 between Roads 176 and 175. The tractor driver has been airlifted to hospital in London with unknown injuries. No injuries to the truck driver. Road is closed for the investigation.^dr pic.twitter.com/HCE6z1WQWO — OPP West (@OPP_WR) December 11, 2019

